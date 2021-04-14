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Picking Up The Pieces w/ Guests
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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0 view • April 14, 2021
Audio Podcast Version: [https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/04/14/picking-up-the-pieces-w-guests]

Heck yeah, I want to say thank you all for tuning into this week's "crew cast"! Let's hope it's the first of many. It's with a heavy heart that I had to start, but once we got going it's like we never skipped a beat.

I'm glad to see that Instagram isn't the focal point of what we do, it's a byproduct of the work. It makes my heart jump for joy knowing that we even have an audience to reach out to that cares about what we're doing, really, it means the world.

There's no way I can effectively recoup from the several years worth of work that's lost. In fact, the only thing I can hope is that I'll have another additional several years to continue to do so, but at this point, I've learned to thank God for the small favors.

In this most recent transmission, you'll hear some of my thoughts surrounding my situation as well as some of the steps we'll be taking going forward. All of this, and more, is due in part to your continued support and the grace of God almighty.

Follow Us On FanBase: [https://www.fanbase.app/the_freedom_faction]
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spiritual warfareagenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom faction
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