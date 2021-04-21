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Scandal at Merck, former(old) one executive Whistleblower - RIP Brandy Vaughan a True Angel!
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664 views • April 21, 2021
People like Brandy Vaughan are the true angels. RIP Brandy Vaughan. Thank you for everything you give us. Justice will be made.
"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY!"
People making home videos asking for donations to work at home arent doing the cabal goal of "Working at Home?" I need more Help than manny of them and i never ask nothing to anyone in one year of this Plandemic!
DONT BE LOCK AT HOME.COME OUT AND UNITED!
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win and be free!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY!"
People making home videos asking for donations to work at home arent doing the cabal goal of "Working at Home?" I need more Help than manny of them and i never ask nothing to anyone in one year of this Plandemic!
DONT BE LOCK AT HOME.COME OUT AND UNITED!
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win and be free!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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