US F-16 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force shoots down a Russian kamikaze UAV - not economical

An American F-16 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force shoots down a Russian kamikaze UAV "Geran-2" (cost - $30 thousand) with a guided missile AIM-120 AMRAAM (cost - $1.1 million). One missile - 36 "Geran.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 14, 2026

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike at the capital region of the enemy, during the night, the "Hera" group operated in the area of the Thermal Power Station-6. In addition, explosions were reported in Odessa.

▪️ Another day in the Belgorod region under intensive missile strikes by the AFU, the targets of the attacks are still the region's energy facilities. By night, it was reported that two civilians were killed and five injured in the evening attack. It was officially announced that there are serious damage to the energy infrastructure, there was a power outage, heat and water supply, heating points are working.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the "North" group reports on heavy offensive battles in the previous sectors. The enemy is putting up fierce resistance in defense and trying to counterattack. In the Krasnopolsky district, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful counterattack: two assault groups attacked from different sectors, but were detected by reconnaissance in advance.

▪️ In the Kursk region, as a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Rylysk region, a power line was damaged. Rylysk, Rylysk, Korenevsky and Glushkovsky districts were left without power. Disruptions of the heat supply were recorded.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, tactical drones of the AFU continued to strike at civilians during the day. In the village of Grushevka, an FPV drone hit a car, the driver was injured. In the same settlement, a GAZelle was hit by a drone, three people were injured. In the village of Grafovka, a woman was injured by the detonation of an enemy drone.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, fierce battles continue. The "North" group retains the initiative near Siminovka, in the area of Volchansk Hutors, on the Khatten sector of the front.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, footage of our drone operators hitting the enemy's positions and logistics is coming in. The battles continue. South of the Russian Armed Forces, active actions are being carried out in the direction of Kupyansk-Uzlovoe.

▪️ In the area of Red Liman, small groups of our infantry will continue to solve the task of infiltration and accumulation of forces under multiple attacks by enemy UAVs.

▪️ West of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - battles for Grishino.

▪️ In the zone of responsibility of the "East" group of troops, fierce counterattacks continue. The enemy, betting on rapid attacks, continues to send in armored vehicles, trying to break through, bypassing settlements and defense areas with maneuverable forces, they report from the field. Battles are going on in the area of Ternovatoe, Kosovtsev and Priluki. On other sections, the enemy's infiltrating groups are being suppressed.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front - battles in Primorsky. The enemy uses many different drones, our forces are hunting (https://t.me/DnevnikDesantnika/39756) for them. The enemy hits civilian objects: School No. 4 in the village of Velika Znamenka of the Kamensko-Dneprovsky district, the district administration office for a group of villages in the village of Sladkovodnoe of the Kuibyshevsky district. The post office was damaged.

▪️ In the Kherson region, it was reported that a man and a woman were injured in Malokakhovka of the Kakhovsky district as a result of a drone attack on a minibus. Due to UAV attacks on power grids, 26,000 residents in 44 settlements are left without electricity.

The summary was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)