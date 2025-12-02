🎵TRUMP PARODY

The song launches with a bold, repetitive Oberheim OB-Xa synth riff that hooks instantly, layering atop a tight, punchy hard rock rhythm section, Verses ride energetic drums and steady bass, while choruses swell with soaring vocals, A harmonically dense, electrifying guitar solo explodes before returning to the driving synth-led groove for a euphoric, crowd-pleasing finish





[Verse 1] He gets back up No you can't keep him down Because he's tough Yeah he's the toughest around Sleepy Joe Was like the walking dead He had to go, now Kamala's over her head [Chorus] So can't you see this that in here I got my back against the vote in the machine He ain't the worst that I've seen Sometimes his tweets can be mean But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump [Verse 2] I always vote blue (Who said that?) Maybe that would be a sin You got to go with the one who makes America great again [Chorus] So can't you see this that in here I got my back against the vote in the machine He ain't the worst that I've seen Sometimes his jokes are obscene But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump [Guitar Solo] [Spoken Word] Do it Make your dreams come true Just do it [Chorus] But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump Re-elect Trump Got to vote Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump