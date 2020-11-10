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BREAKING BIDEN LOSES PRESIDENT-ELECT STATUS AFTER PENNSYLVANIA WIN RIPPED FROM HIS GRASP.
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234 views • November 10, 2020
BREAKING BIDEN LOSES PRESIDENT-ELECT STATUS AFTER PENNSYLVANIA WIN RIPPED FROM HIS GRASP.
KivingLawSociety.org
Original upload Notes:
Breaking: Biden Loses President-Elect Status After Pennsylvania Win Ripped From His Grasp! - Next News Network Must Video
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 0:46
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This isn’t enough. The whole election needs to be audited Way to many stories of voter fraud. 5 years for each poll worker caught committing fraud.
Meanwhile, at the same time, Fox “news” cut off the press secretary mid-speech because of her saying that all we want is proof of a fair, legal election!!?? They said she was spreading lies!!!! I’ve HAD IT with Fox!
How can he lose something he never had in the first place. You mean stripping him of the lie and theft thank God that is great news
KivingLawSociety.org
Original upload Notes:
Breaking: Biden Loses President-Elect Status After Pennsylvania Win Ripped From His Grasp! - Next News Network Must Video
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 0:46
55
Shares
facebook sharing buttontwitter sharing buttonpinterest sharing buttonlinkedin sharing buttonmessenger sharing buttonreddit sharing buttontumblr sharing buttonvk sharing buttontelegram sharing buttonsharethis sharing button
This isn’t enough. The whole election needs to be audited Way to many stories of voter fraud. 5 years for each poll worker caught committing fraud.
Meanwhile, at the same time, Fox “news” cut off the press secretary mid-speech because of her saying that all we want is proof of a fair, legal election!!?? They said she was spreading lies!!!! I’ve HAD IT with Fox!
How can he lose something he never had in the first place. You mean stripping him of the lie and theft thank God that is great news
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