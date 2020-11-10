BREAKING BIDEN LOSES PRESIDENT-ELECT STATUS AFTER PENNSYLVANIA WIN RIPPED FROM HIS GRASP.



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Breaking: Biden Loses President-Elect Status After Pennsylvania Win Ripped From His Grasp! - Next News Network Must Video

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 0:46

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This isn’t enough. The whole election needs to be audited Way to many stories of voter fraud. 5 years for each poll worker caught committing fraud.



Meanwhile, at the same time, Fox “news” cut off the press secretary mid-speech because of her saying that all we want is proof of a fair, legal election!!?? They said she was spreading lies!!!! I’ve HAD IT with Fox!



How can he lose something he never had in the first place. You mean stripping him of the lie and theft thank God that is great news