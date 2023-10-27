Dr. John M. Newman: Conspiracies Around the JFK Assassination

Few events in American political history are more mysterious and controversial than the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Dr. John M. Newman is a rare breed of historian who meticulously examined and reexamined historical evidence concerning the complexity of the power hierarchy in the United States, numerous international and domestic events of the Cold War, and covert spy wars that led to the tragedy on November 22, 1963.

The New American: Hello, everyone watching and listening. Welcome to this exclusive interview featuring the esteemed historian and author, Dr. John Newman. Dr. Newman's extensive expertise and meticulous examination of historical records have shed light on intricate aspects of the John F Kennedy assassination, challenging conventional narratives, and encouraging a deeper exploration of the circumstances surrounding that fateful day in November of 1963.