DISCLOSURE-DECLASSIFIED IMAGES & VIDEOS. UFOs, Aliens, Giants, Hybrids, Skulls, Fairies & Dragons

The images and videos in this presentation were part of a NASA hard drive Declassification Drop.I am only sharing this information and can not guarantee all of its authenticity. Watch with interest, use your intuition and you decide.It is not meant to convince anyone of anything. I am just sharing information as I came across it.Sorry about Duplications!Much Love - Remember your magnificence. Take everything you have learned with a grain of salt! Most of it is a LIE!In the 1950s Stonehenge apparently went through a "RESTORATION" - many have questioned whether that is true or whether it was built.Here are more pictures dating back over 150 years.Was it deconstructed or restored?You can follow me on FB - (Not that I am there much now as I am heavily censored)Or you can follow the Awakening 11.11 Channel on Telegramhttps://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv