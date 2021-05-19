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DISCLOSURE-DECLASSIFIED IMAGES & VIDEOS. UFOs, Aliens, Giants, Hybrids, Skulls, Fairies & Dragons
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551 views • May 19, 2021
The images and videos in this presentation were part of a NASA hard drive Declassification Drop.
I am only sharing this information and can not guarantee all of its authenticity. Watch with interest, use your intuition and you decide.
It is not meant to convince anyone of anything. I am just sharing information as I came across it.
Sorry about Duplications!
Much Love - Remember your magnificence. Take everything you have learned with a grain of salt! Most of it is a LIE!
In the 1950s Stonehenge apparently went through a "RESTORATION" - many have questioned whether that is true or whether it was built.
https://blog.english-heritage.org.uk/...
Here are more pictures dating back over 150 years.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-...
Was it deconstructed or restored?
You can follow me on FB - (Not that I am there much now as I am heavily censored)
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Or you can follow the Awakening 11.11 Channel on Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
I am only sharing this information and can not guarantee all of its authenticity. Watch with interest, use your intuition and you decide.
It is not meant to convince anyone of anything. I am just sharing information as I came across it.
Sorry about Duplications!
Much Love - Remember your magnificence. Take everything you have learned with a grain of salt! Most of it is a LIE!
In the 1950s Stonehenge apparently went through a "RESTORATION" - many have questioned whether that is true or whether it was built.
https://blog.english-heritage.org.uk/...
Here are more pictures dating back over 150 years.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-...
Was it deconstructed or restored?
You can follow me on FB - (Not that I am there much now as I am heavily censored)
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Or you can follow the Awakening 11.11 Channel on Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
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