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Doctor Tries To Prescribe Me New Medication With WAY More Side Effects- Listen To Our Call!
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80 views • December 06, 2021
I am experiencing severe ADHD from toxic mold exposure and originally I was on this call to look into Ritalin with this doctor. Then, he started trying to sell me a drug/medication with WAY more side effects, so I started recording.
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