THIS IS THE CENTER OF GLOBAL EVIL 🌀 THE BIG PICTURE 🎙 LARRY RAGLAND

Special thanks to Mr. Zeroes; dedicated to Silver 📿





#CERN #larryragland #thebigpicture

It seems like this could not be true. BUT IT IS. This is a PORTAL OF EVIL

01:19 Collision Course With Darkness

03:31 Understanding the Spiritual Warfare Of The Moment

08:53 The Revelation of LIGHT

12:22 DARKNESS DOES NOT EXIST

17:49 THE PORTALS OF CERN

24:08 THE ORIGIN OF THE WORLD WIDE WEB

27:10 DID CERN INVENT THE WEB?

32:08 How the WEB Was Designed to TRAP YOU!

35:11 DAVOS/WEF Switzerland - The Narrative of The World

39:11 The Land of 375,000 UNDERGROUND BUNKERS!

44:26 DEMONIC Ceremony Dedicating Tunnel in Switzerland

46:33 33 WORLD Organizations Based in Geneva

51:29 You are being PROGRAMMED and DISTRACTED

56:05 God has not given us a SPIRIT OF FEAR





The Big Picture is all about seeing the world through "awake" eyes. Both physical and spiritual.

When you finally see "The Big Picture," it changes everything.





We are LIVE every MON. @ 7PM CST & every SUN. @ 8PM CST.

Plus, random interviews at various times.





Support us...





If you would like to become a Remnant Partner, click here:





/ @larryragland

https://www.youtube.com/@LarryRagland





Way to give: Thank you!

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheLarryRagland

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=4XNDHYEKJRNRG

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/z9woID4gYs





Archive of BIG PICTURE LIVE NEWS Show:









• BIG PICTURE NEWS ...

Archive of Bible Study:









• Bible Study





Contact us at http://www.larryragland.tv





Click here for a FREE trial to Ecamm Live (the software I use for my show & I get a small commission).

https://www.ecamm.com/mac/ecammlive/?fp_ref=larryragland





#larryragland #thebigpicture #CERN



