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....Εάν πιστεύετε ότι ήρθε η ώρα να μάθετε την ΑΛΉΘΕΙΑ...
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146 views • March 17, 2020
Ilias Basakiotis <<Αγαπούλες μου ....η κυρίαρχη αξία που πρεσβεύει ο εκάστοτε ΠΟΛΈΜΑΡΧΟΣ του ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΎ είναι η ΑΛΉΘΕΙΑ ....εάν πιστεύετε ότι ήρθε η ώρα να μάθετε την ΑΛΉΘΕΙΑ και ότι σας αξίζει να μάθετε όλα όσα θα σας οδηγήσουν στην πνευματική , ψυχική και ηθική σας τελείωση - δεν έχετε να κάνετε τίποτε περισσότερο από το να το ζητήσετε ...και θα γίνει .... ζητήστε το λοιπόν.....>>
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