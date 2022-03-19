Lawyer for mother of Hunter’s child says he expects president’s son to be indicted | New York Post

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Attorney Clint Lancaster made the stunning prediction while confirming in an interview with CNBC that his client Lunden Roberts recently testified in Delaware before a federal grand jury in the criminal investigation into the 52-year-old presidential scion.
“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster told the outlet, referring to Hunter Biden. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”
Lancaster said Roberts, the 31-year-old mother of Hunter Biden’s young daughter, handed over “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” to federal prosecutors after being subpoenaed last month.
#HunterBiden #LoveChild #JoeBiden