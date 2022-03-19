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Lawyer for mother of Hunter’s child says he expects president’s son to be indicted | New York Post
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80 views • March 19, 2022
A lawyer for the mother of Hunter Biden’s 3-year-old daughter expects the president’s son “to be indicted” for tax fraud, a report said.

Attorney Clint Lancaster made the stunning prediction while confirming in an interview with CNBC that his client Lunden Roberts recently testified in Delaware before a federal grand jury in the criminal investigation into the 52-year-old presidential scion.

“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster told the outlet, referring to Hunter Biden. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

Lancaster said Roberts, the 31-year-old mother of Hunter Biden’s young daughter, handed over “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” to federal prosecutors after being subpoenaed last month.

#HunterBiden #LoveChild #JoeBiden
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hunter bidenindictments comingbiden crime familyorganized criminal enterprise
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