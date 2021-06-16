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REAL DATA: ACTUAL Risk Reduction of COVID-19 VACCINES
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343 views • June 16, 2021
Dr Richard Fleming walks you through the ACTUAL RISK REDUCTION of the COVID-19 "vaccines" a.k.a gene therapies. This "95% effective" is TOTAL BS and is based on relative risk which is a scam. In this 18 minute video you'll see WHAT THEY SHOULD HAVE TOLD YOU about the actual risk/benefit of these experimental gene therapies. Hint: They're completely worthless. Originally aired on June 5th 2021. Livestreamed by http://thehighwire.com
Richard Fleming
http://flemingmethod.com
Richard Fleming
http://flemingmethod.com
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