After a Meeting Today with Xi Jinping - Biden had to Again Call the Chinese Leader a "Dictator", explaining that China has this form of government

After a meeting with Xi Jinping, Biden didn't forget to again call the Chinese leader a 'dictator', explaining that China has this form of government
Adding:
The Chinese Foreign Ministry called Biden's words about Xi Jinping "wrong and irresponsible."
The US President said he still considers the Chinese leader a “dictator” - despite the progress he claimed they made at the San Francisco talks.
