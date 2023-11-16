Create New Account
After a Meeting Today with Xi Jinping - Biden had to Again Call the Chinese Leader a "Dictator", explaining that China has this form of government
Published 21 hours ago

After a meeting with Xi Jinping, Biden didn't forget to again call the Chinese leader a 'dictator', explaining that China has this form of government

Adding:

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called Biden's words about Xi Jinping "wrong and irresponsible."

The US President said he still considers the Chinese leader a “dictator” - despite the progress he claimed they made at the San Francisco talks.



