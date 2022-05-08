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Your Time Is Our Life. What Are You Spending It On?
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21 views • May 08, 2022
Jesus said that our lives were meant to be used to build something that he called "The Kingdom of Heaven". He said that if we spent our lives doing that, then he would take care of our basic material needs and we wouldn't have to work for money.
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TO CONTACT: [email protected]
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