INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE from DONALD J TRUMP: Treat the Word "Impossible" as nothing more than "Motivation"

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"If I give you one message to hold in your hearts today, its this: Treat the Word "Impossible" as nothing more than "Motivation". Relish the opportunity to be an outsider, because its the outsiders who change the world, and who make a real and lasting difference. The more a broken system tells you you are wrong, the more you must keep pushing ahead, the more you must push forward."
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