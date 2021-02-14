THE MARK OF THE BEAST ALREADY EXISTS!!! ALONG WITH THE 666 ID NUMBER!!!!

China is the beast, the world empire that rises out of the earth in the time before Jesus returns, from the perspective of someone living in Jerusalem, only to the east is Earth, and China has surpassed America as worlds largest manufacture, including electronics, robotics, etc, Chinas navy has more ships than America's now, China's currency is an image that is already worshiped around the world as a world reserve currency as part of the faith based fiat currency antichrist central banking religion, and China is already prototyping the Revelation 9 200 million weaponized legged combat drones, which will be images of the beast china which can speak and force people to identify themselves with their mark, national identity scheme.



China already forced over a billion people to receive marks, biometric, rfid national identity cards, and 6+6+6=8digit citizen identity numbers as their singular form of identification in China.



China already established an ever expanding network of hundreds of millions of surveillance cameras which in realtime scan the faces of the billion people in china against their biometric national identity card mark photo that is the mark in the forehead, biometric facial recognition is already relied upon for buying and selling in China.