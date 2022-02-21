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Dr. Sevillano on vegetable-like filaments found in vaccination vials
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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120 views • February 21, 2022
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/02filaments.html

Dr. José Luis Sevillano continued to share his observations about the filament-like structures found in vaccination vials in a new program of La Quinta Columna.

At first glance, they appear to be Morgellons. However, Dr. Sevillano postulates that they're something different and seem to belong more to the plant kingdom than the animal kingdom, although he doesn't know exactly.

What he has noticed is that these structures remain static and that they're composed of two poles: one blunt and the other resembling a root. Moreover, this structure grows as it "feeds" on crystals yet to be identified.

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propagandagenocidecriminalsnwosheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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