https://gettr.com/post/p2lq2wv3de3

07/10/2023 Nicole on John Fredericks Show: The reason why the Biden administration grovels on the CCP is all for money. This trend did not start with the Biden administration, but has been ongoing for decades. The desire for a close, cozy relationship with the CCP stems from Washington's Unity Party, as they want to have access to the 1.4 billion slave labor in the Communist China. Because there's no labor rights and human rights in China, Corporate America, and Wall Street, can do anything they want.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/10/2023 妮可做客John Fredericks Show：拜登政府对待中共的低声下气可归因于对经济利益的追求。这种趋势并不是拜登政府开始的，而是几十年来持续存在的。与中共建立紧密关系的愿望源自华盛顿的政治精英集团，因为他们希望利用中共国的14亿奴工。在中共国，那里没有劳工权益和人权，美国公司和华尔街可以为所欲为。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





