'They Are Caught': Mike Lindell Weighs in on Kari Lake's Stolen Election

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"It's zero probability that Katie Hobbs — hidin' in her basement, refusing to debate, won that election. It's a zero probability," argued Bannon.
"Everybody needs to keep the faith," remarked Mike. "This is all unfolding. We caught them. They're absolutely caught. Everything that was done in Arizona — they are caught."
If you live in AZ and had issues with your vote, fill out a form at https://saveaznow.com
Full Clip: https://rumble.com/v1up0v8-mike-lindell-on-widespread-election-fraud-theyve-been-caught.html