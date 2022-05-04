Dave Chappelle Tackled, Slammed on Stage at Hollywood Bowl by Man with Gun | TMZ

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It went down toward the end of Dave's show -- part of the "Netflix Is A Joke" festival -- when a man in the audience somehow got on stage and manhandled Dave, tackling him violently and slamming him on the hard stage.
Law enforcement tells TMZ, the attacker actually pointed the gun at Chapelle as he rushed him. We're told the gun was not real, it was a replica of a semi-automatic. It also weirdly had a knife attached to the gun.