BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Kevin J. Johnston Show 2 Of 3 Doctor Talks Series
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
231 views • August 17, 2021
#DoctorTalks #Health #Canada
Welcome to part 2 of our 3 part series, and our first coast to coast "Simul streamed" event. This platform has been dedicated to giving ethical doctors all the time they need to get the people the whole truth. You may be seeing this program tomorrow on any number of "New Media" networks as we unite to provide the beautiful people of Canada what they deserve, the truth, uncensored.
About the show, out of the chute its variants, and a couple of other subjects the MSM wont touch. The powers that be are not fond of us little people hearing from experts like Dr. Steven Pelech, Dr. Paul Alexander or Dr. Harvey Risch. This is because they are among the most qualified voices on the subjects at hand, and they are not in line with the political or MSM narrative. That means we should be listening extra closely! They can beat us up all they want, we are taking the MSM narrative head on and they will be heard!
If not addressed by real science the MSM and power drunk politico's will whip themselves into a frenzy... and more lockdowns. Without resistance, pushback, or real science we will be in for serious trouble. People getting educated enough to stand in front of them, empowered to demand answers is the idea. Our health is our responsibility, this is how we can all take control of it once more.
The world knows something is seriously wrong, we are bringing you the very people who are actually qualified to tell you the truth, and we are bringing them right to your device.

WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary (Timewww.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston)
(http://www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston)(http://www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3)(http://www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3)
(http://www.KJJRadio.com)
(http://www.noblesavages.me)
(https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie1/)(https://www.periscope.tv/Derek64149770/1BdGYYrLjZQGX)
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
www.calgarymayor.co
Keywords
newspoliticskevin j johnston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Trump’s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Patrick Lewis
Germany&#8217;s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Germany’s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy