MESSIAH PROVES SATURDAY & SUNDAY FALSE BY THE SIGN OF JONAH: Hidden calendar found in N.T
The Qodesh Calendar
Yesterday

We take a deep dive into the 'hidden Sabbath keeping commandment' and hidden calendar in the N.T. scriptures, first revealed in 2012 by 'the sign of Jonah', the 3 days and 3 nights which is not Easter! The Evidences conclude the Sabbaths and feat day did not end at the stake (cross), and Saturday & Sunday is not the Sabbath or days of creation week.

The Qodesh Calendar a KJV discovery 2012: Moses calendar hidden in the book of Acts

The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

