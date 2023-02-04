Patrick Byrne Brilliantly Explains Why It's Mathematically Impossible That Katie Hobbs Won Arizona

It feels like the vast majority of America First patriots have given up any hope of correcting the various stolen 2022 elections, let alone the 2020 presidential election. Many have come to the conclusion that the system is simply too corrupt and not enough people with power or a voice are willing to risk being labeled "election deniers" in order to fight the good fight.

Overstock founder Patrick Byrne is one of the rare voices continuing to fight. Specifically, he recently came out with a short video explaining why it's mathematically impossible that Democrat Katie Hobbs won the gubernatorial race in Arizona.