One Collective Wink?

Jeffrey Epstein’s Client List
* What’s amazing about this White House is that everything is transparent — even their cover-ups.
* It’s so obvious that there is more to this than they’re letting on.
* They’re letting us know that by doing a lousy job of covering it up.
* If you don’t tell us what’s going on, we’ll just imagine something worse.
* You can’t leave Epstein island shrouded in fog.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (9 July 2025)