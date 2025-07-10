One Collective Wink?

Jeffrey Epstein’s Client List

* What’s amazing about this White House is that everything is transparent — even their cover-ups.

* It’s so obvious that there is more to this than they’re letting on.

* They’re letting us know that by doing a lousy job of covering it up.

* If you don’t tell us what’s going on, we’ll just imagine something worse.

* You can’t leave Epstein island shrouded in fog.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (9 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6375470362112