One Collective Wink?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
904 followers
79 views • 1 day ago

Jeffrey Epstein’s Client List

* What’s amazing about this White House is that everything is transparent — even their cover-ups.

* It’s so obvious that there is more to this than they’re letting on.

* They’re letting us know that by doing a lousy job of covering it up.

* If you don’t tell us what’s going on, we’ll just imagine something worse.

* You can’t leave Epstein island shrouded in fog.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Gutfeld! (9 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6375470362112

Keywords
cover-upfbigreg gutfelddonald trumpdan bonginodojjeffrey epsteintransparencypam bondiepstein filesepstein islandkash patel
