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Exclusive: Whistleblower Exposes CCP's Plan to Release Hemmorhagic Fever and Rule the World Through Biosecurity
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1726 views • February 17, 2022
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Dr. Li-Meng Yan (gab: @drlimengyan, twitter: @DrLiMengYAN1) who blew the whistle on the wuhan lab leak, joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the ChiCom's plan to rule the world through biosecurity bioweapons.
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Dr. Li-Meng Yan (gab: @drlimengyan, twitter: @DrLiMengYAN1) who blew the whistle on the wuhan lab leak, joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the ChiCom's plan to rule the world through biosecurity bioweapons.
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
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