Traditional Feminine Beauty TRIGGERS Woke Leftists: Rolling Stone Attacks Evie Magazine

Women are being brainwashed by woke feminist propaganda.
Model
and founder of Evie Magazine Brittany Martinez is here to talk about
Rolling Stone’s hit piece against authentic womanhood.
Brittany Martinez started Evie Magazine with her husband because of the moral depravity being promoted in hookup culture magazines.
Magazines like Cosmopolitan have given women terrible advice and they are now reaping the consequences in their late 30s and 40s.
Evie Magazine helped expose Covid-19 lies by questioning the vaccine’s effect on menstrual cycles.
Evie Magazine also never supported the Covid lockdowns.
Women have been brainwashed and made to believe they must be in complete control of romantic relationships.
This propaganda has destroyed countless marriages and relationships.
Embracing radical feminist ideologies has led to anti-masculine discrimination.
Evie Magazine works to break through the lies and help women realize being truly feminine is good.
They want women to have actual virtues instead of phony virtue signals.
To subscribe to Evie Magazine go to http://EvieMagazine.com
