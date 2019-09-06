© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martial Law 911 - Rise Of The Police State - Part 1 - 2005 - Alex Jones - FULL VIDEO QUALITY
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • September 06, 2019
Uploaded on September 6 2019 - THIS IS PART ONE OF TWO UPLOADS BY CHANNEL: InfowarsFan - PART TWO HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/d3dbfa0f-0276-42d9-b56d-4e8c397b6c53
Evil has spread across the land. Martial Law: 9-11 Rise of the Police State exposes the high-tech control grid that is being set up across America.
Out of the ashes of the September 11th tragedy, a dark empire of war and tyranny has risen. The Constitution has been shredded and America is now a police state. This film exposes not just who was behind the 9/11 attacks, but the roots and history of its orchestrators.
Learn the terrifying secret that holds the future of the world in its grasp.
From the frontlines of the police state to the darkest sanctum of the secret society that controls it, Martial Law reveals the master-plan of a group hell-bent on capturing America today — and tomorrow the world.
The New World Order has set in motion the Fourth Reich.
Martial Law is a blazing spotlight piercing the electronic Berlin Wall of controlled corporate media. Plumb the depths of the elites' minds: their ideology, their driving philosophy, and uncover the power-mad cult of death that is sworn to turn the Earth into a prison planet. Discover the documented truth yourself — before it’s too late.
With a runtime of over 3 hours, the DVD version is really like four films in one.
DVD extras include:
An expose on the true magnitude of torture (which far surpasses what happened in Iraq)
The U.N. population control program
An actual chase scene in which Alex and his crew, while traveling at night around Manhattan in a cigarette boat, are pursued by the U.S. Coast Guard and the N.Y.P.D.
Evil has spread across the land. Martial Law: 9-11 Rise of the Police State exposes the high-tech control grid that is being set up across America.
Out of the ashes of the September 11th tragedy, a dark empire of war and tyranny has risen. The Constitution has been shredded and America is now a police state. This film exposes not just who was behind the 9/11 attacks, but the roots and history of its orchestrators.
Learn the terrifying secret that holds the future of the world in its grasp.
From the frontlines of the police state to the darkest sanctum of the secret society that controls it, Martial Law reveals the master-plan of a group hell-bent on capturing America today — and tomorrow the world.
The New World Order has set in motion the Fourth Reich.
Martial Law is a blazing spotlight piercing the electronic Berlin Wall of controlled corporate media. Plumb the depths of the elites' minds: their ideology, their driving philosophy, and uncover the power-mad cult of death that is sworn to turn the Earth into a prison planet. Discover the documented truth yourself — before it’s too late.
With a runtime of over 3 hours, the DVD version is really like four films in one.
DVD extras include:
An expose on the true magnitude of torture (which far surpasses what happened in Iraq)
The U.N. population control program
An actual chase scene in which Alex and his crew, while traveling at night around Manhattan in a cigarette boat, are pursued by the U.S. Coast Guard and the N.Y.P.D.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.