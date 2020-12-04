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CEO's Who Grow Food: Spotlight on Adam Radulovic
The Grow Network
The Grow Network
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The founder of The Grow Network and one of IT's top strategy leaders team up to discuss leadership and growing food in this podcast.

Adam is an entrepreneur who has built a successful high tech IT company, XL.net, with 25 employees in 3 continents. But he still manages to grow some of his own food – in an apartment no less.

Join the conversation on homegrown food in the comments or in The Grow Network Forum: https://community.thegrownetwork.com/discussion/845725/the-grow-network-podcast-ceos-who-grow-food/p1?new=1
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SUPPORT OUR WORK ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork


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JOIN THE ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
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HOW TO PREPARE FOR 2021: www.howtopreparefor2021.com


About me: I’m Marjory Wildcraft, the founder of The Grow Network™, an online community of 450,000 people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via homegrown food. National Geographic featured me as an expert in off-grid living, I hosted Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and I'm listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. I’m the focus of Reuter's award-winning article on Food Sustainability. https://thegrownetwork.com/about-us

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