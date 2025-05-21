Governor Ferguson Signs Law That Guts Parents' Bill of Rights, Stripping Key Protections for Families

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a move that critics say strips parents of fundamental rights, Governor Bob Ferguson has signed an overhaul of Initiative 2081, the citizen-backed “Parents’ Bill of Rights” passed by over 448,000 Washingtonians. The new law removes parental access to students’ medical and mental health records—including those related to gender-affirming care—undermining provisions originally designed to keep parents informed and involved in their children's education and well-being.
Despite widespread support for the original initiative, the revised legislation narrows the definition of “school records,” eliminates required parental notifications about medical services, and uses an emergency clause to block a public referendum. While it adds vague assurances of student protections, critics argue it erodes parental authority, bypasses consent, and prioritizes state control over family decision-making. Opponents are already mobilizing efforts to repeal the law and restore the rights voters demanded in Initiative 2081.
