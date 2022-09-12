Elmer Fobian Memorial 1930 - 2021

Elmer Fobian Passed at age 91 ½ on November 4, 2021 at 7:00am

His health was good overall with only the usual occurring sinus problems.

On the evening of October 28, 2021, Elmer felt dizzy with his sinus bothering him more than usual, he found it difficult to stand, less alone walk. Noticing Dad’s difficulty, his eldest son Elmer Jr and his wife JoAnn, Called an ambulance. When medical care arrived they transported Elmer to the Pahrump, Nevada Hospital and reported that he had tested positive for Covid. (Important Note) At this time in history PCR covid tests were primary relied upon to I,D. Covid-19 infected persons, however the PCR test was later found to report 95% or more false positive results because just about any viral load in the respiratory system such as a sinus infection, chest cold or flu, would trigger the test to show positive for Covid even though the covid virus was not present.

One day after being admitted to the Pahrump Nevada Desert View Hospital Emergency room, Elmer was transferred to North Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas Nevada where they administered via IV, a cocktail of federal emergency act approved but never tested, State medical board mandated antiviral drugs, with the primary drug Remdesivir. (Important Note) At this time in history, a proven poison treatment was being administered to humans in the U.S. who tested Covid positive, even though the past recorded Remdesivir test trials for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) viral treatment failed miserably, when 70% of the trial patients suffered irreversible organ damage with multiple deaths occurring after only 5 days of IV drug dosage treatment. Elmer fell victim to mass federal medical malice murder as did thousands of other American residents. The Remdesivir treatment of Elmer administered for 5 days killed his organs and ended his remaining life prematurely as did the same treatment administered to tens of thousands of victimized humans throughout the United States of America. May god bless and comfort Elmer and all the souls taken from this earth prematurely due to the evil crimes committed against humanity at this time in history.





Elmer was born in New Jersey U.S.A. His father named Chris, mother Agnes Hansen and his Grandfather Karl all of Denmark.

Elmer grew up during the great depression with younger brother Jimmy and he joined the army at age 17. Army Stationed in Schweinfurt Germany as a truck driver he married his life long wife Elsa and brought her back to the U.S. where he schooled for engineering but entered the egg poultry business where they raised 6 children and managed a flock of 20,000 birds in Bloomington California U.S.A.





Elmer, an adventurist, also loved to fish and made enough money farming to build his dream commercial fishing boat named ELSIE of which he fished off the Pacific coast of North America for Tuna, Salmon and netted for White sea bass for well over 20 years in total. He loved that 48x15 foot 20 ton hull ship and later sold her when he settled in Fort Bragg Bay California where he and Elsa built two homes in the redwood forest. Their daughter Linda Rose and husband Keith Schwartz purchased and operated the egg ranch Until Linda’s passing from Cancer on July 23, 2020.

After the graduation of the youngest daughter, Susie, Elmer and Elsa moved to Willows Ca and Elmer farmed a couple hundred acres of rice land. He participated in all the farming and was a expert rifleman and avid hunter of quail, deer and bear.



Elmer sold the farm and moved to Chico Ca with Elsa during their latter years. Elsa passed away from Cancer on Feb 27, 2014. Elmer lived with his youngest daughter in Chico Ca for a while until moving to Pahrump Nevada in 2017, where he purchased a home and resided with his eldest son Elmer Jr up to his passing.



Elmer leaves behind 4 living children and many grand and great grand children.

All family comments or stories about Elmer are greatly appreciated.



