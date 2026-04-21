Welcome to the 'Fact-Free Galaxy,' where physics is optional and biology is a social construct.

In today’s video, we’re using the Serena Williams vs. ATP debate as the ultimate litmus test for sanity. If you actually believe the GOAT of the women’s game—by her own admission—can take down a Top-100 man, you’ve officially failed the "Reality Check."

We’re diving into the "Opposite Rule," the cult of "Gender Affirming Care," and why certain groups are so mathematically wrong that they’ve become a North Star for stupidity. It’s time to stop debating people who think 2+2=Purple and start hitting the permanent mute button on the "Progressive Narrative Machine."

If you’re tired of being gaslit by people who couldn't find reality with a map and a flashlight, you’re in the right place.

Hit subscribe to join the few remaining residents of the Fact-Based World.

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