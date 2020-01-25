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GLOBAL PANDEMIC = POLICE STATE LOCK DOWN
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271 views • January 25, 2020
Mike Adams breaks down the enormity of the global pandemic and how potentially tens of millions could die. Get Food now, that is not contaminated.
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After the world war will come the famine and then the plagues. Yet, prayer can mitigate the chastisement
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/07/13/after-the-world-war-will-come-the-famine-and-then-the-plagues-yet-prayer-can-mitigate-the-chastisement/
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FEMA Camps & Global Behavior Change 2.0
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/fema-camps-global-behavior-change-2-0
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After the world war will come the famine and then the plagues. Yet, prayer can mitigate the chastisement
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/07/13/after-the-world-war-will-come-the-famine-and-then-the-plagues-yet-prayer-can-mitigate-the-chastisement/
-----------------
FEMA Camps & Global Behavior Change 2.0
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/fema-camps-global-behavior-change-2-0
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