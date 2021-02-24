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Doctors For Truth Tell All! Vaccine Not Needed
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622 views • February 24, 2021
Doctors For Truth Tell All! Vaccine Not Needed! Dr. Elke De Klerk with panel of doctors. Many good hashtags on this video for those who want to get involved. Why does Israel keep pushing this unneeded vaccine on its people? Why does North America? Heinous profiteering perpetrators - De-populating controller-eugenecists Rothschild, Soros, Gates, Pfizer and Moderna - must be brought to hard and uncompromising justice - so this never happens again!
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