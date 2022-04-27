2022 PLANETARY UPDATE: The Current State of Humanity!

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Saratoga Ocean
Is humanity as a whole really waking up? Where are we now in the great awakening? 🤔💭 I want to shed some light on the current state of humanity – because the answer is not as simple as you might think. There are actually 5 primary levels of consciousness on this planet right now, at different stages of their evolution. I'm going to reveal what those levels are and what you should be focusing on right now as awakening humans, lightworkers, and starseeds. Understanding what's happening with humanity overall will give you so much more clarity about our entire situation!
Want to know if you might be a starseed or lightworker? Check out these videos 👇:
15 Signs You Might be a Lightworker: https://youtu.be/DfwkMSEsYHw
15 Signs You Might be a Starseed: https://youtu.be/Sv5oJYigL2g
If you're new to ascension and/or spiritual awakening, check out this playlist 👇:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
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