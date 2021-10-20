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OMS is desperate- Nobody will believe them anymore- Same trick again!
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250 views • October 20, 2021
They are giving a name to the side effects for those who got the vaccine, the name is Marburg (I wonder what it really means) so they will invent a new vaccine for those who remain not vaccinated and accomplish depopulation.
Our weapon? high vibration, meditation, loving others, accepting others, helping others, informing others and over all not falling in their lies. The truth will set us free.
They want to impose more lockdowns
Te quieren bien encerrado y bien picado de los brazos por un buen rato.
-Cada vez pierden más credibilidad.
Inventan ahora Marburg supongo para tapar y darle nombre a todos los efectos ad versos de va cuna 2 y asi no hecharle la culpa a sus medicinas y elaboraran una nueva in ye ccion para los que faltan de caer en la trampa. RESULTADO despoblacion, destruccion de economias,mas exclavitud y como dijo el Papa Francisco; un salario universal para todos (algo asi como los hacendados en nuestro pasado mexicano) 11 pesitos a cada quien y si te gusto y te ajusto bueno y si no ni modo. Agenda 2030.
Our weapon? high vibration, meditation, loving others, accepting others, helping others, informing others and over all not falling in their lies. The truth will set us free.
They want to impose more lockdowns
Te quieren bien encerrado y bien picado de los brazos por un buen rato.
-Cada vez pierden más credibilidad.
Inventan ahora Marburg supongo para tapar y darle nombre a todos los efectos ad versos de va cuna 2 y asi no hecharle la culpa a sus medicinas y elaboraran una nueva in ye ccion para los que faltan de caer en la trampa. RESULTADO despoblacion, destruccion de economias,mas exclavitud y como dijo el Papa Francisco; un salario universal para todos (algo asi como los hacendados en nuestro pasado mexicano) 11 pesitos a cada quien y si te gusto y te ajusto bueno y si no ni modo. Agenda 2030.
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