Anna Perez: Is either Party Winning? American Politics Devolved to A Laughingstock?

The best that the Democrats have to offer right now is a law in NYC to help end discrimination against fat people. Let that sink in. These people clearly aren’t winning. Meanwhile, Republicans aren’t doing much better. I guess maybe Ronna McDaniel spent too much money on a new face because the RNC is broke and they’re a total mess. You can’t tell me we’re not the laughingstock of the world right now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.