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Could Barter Be Banned?
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31 views • April 01, 2021
I speculate on how a government and its allies obsessed with tracking purchases and the behavior of its citizens might find the ancient practice of barter to be unacceptable. What say you? What would you prep for barter, especially in a remote location away from prying devices?
Music used under free license:
Intro music Way out West by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org)
Sci Fi Western Music - "Junk Yard Wars" - By Ben Hansen
Horses to Water - Topher Mohr and Alex Elena
BLOG: spethranchestx.wordp
Music used under free license:
Intro music Way out West by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org)
Sci Fi Western Music - "Junk Yard Wars" - By Ben Hansen
Horses to Water - Topher Mohr and Alex Elena
BLOG: spethranchestx.wordp
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