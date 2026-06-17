Sind Kommentarlöschung und Bann Zensur? (Auszug aus Ep.148)

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Die volle Sendung kann ich hier nicht hochladen. Schau sie Dir an einer der folgenden Stellen an:
https://odysee.com/@bannbrecher:a/148
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ljIgMdZKOL2y
https://rumble.com/v7bey9k-episode-148-studentenfutter-fragen-zum-naturrecht-beantwortet-6.html
https://open.spotify.com/episode/30xjZzGXPrO4ecJl6o8z5l?si=OfB0NmjiQaaahYrsM46-qg
Alle Infos zur Sendereihe unter https://bannbrecher.de
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