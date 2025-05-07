Mothers Day Numerology short

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This short intro video is to show that Mothers are special and when families can help one another, then we can do the same, but not just for Mothers, but for the entire family. The most advanced Numerology and introducing Lettrology, the means to actually read into the future with extreme accuracy. Peter Vaughan, New Zealand's leading Forecaster.