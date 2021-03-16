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PATSY STEVENSON CRISIS ACTOR EXPOSED
Patsy Stevenson has shot to the front of every newspaper and online press article in the country today as her arrest at Sarah Everard’s protest last night has gone viral.
Read more: https://enchantedlifepath.com/2021/03/14/patsy-stevenson-crisis-actor-physics-grad-arrest-at-sarah-everard-vigil/
How To Stage A Media Hoax. Hilarious Call To CrisisCast.com Can I Have 500 Crisis Actors?