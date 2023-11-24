Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is the Sleep State More About Desire Going to the Spirit World or Resting the Physical Body? Why Our Body Needs to Rest? Difficulty to Maintain Our Facade When Tired, Manic Depression
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
88 Subscribers
28 views
Published 16 hours ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/rnCyXoPlVl4

20111106 Spirit Life - The Sleep State S1P1


Cut:

14m21s - 19m34s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************





“THE SOUL CONDITION AFFECTS HOW THE ENERGY FLOWS AND HOW THE REVITALISING ENERGY FLOWS WITHIN THE BOTH BODIES (physical and spirit body).”

@ 18m25s


Keywords
spiritualitychronic fatiguesimplesoul foodsleep statedivine love pathsoul healingsoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healspirits and spirit influencedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingstress and physical bodymanic depressionmanic fazesoul condition and energytired and exhaustedangry and tired

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket