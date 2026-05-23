Rising MAHA Movement and The Great Backlash ~ MAHA, Tick Fears & A.I. ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about RFK jr.'s senate hearing and the fall of Bill Cassidy to the MAHA movement, thus making a great rise for the MAHA movement. We will also talk a bit on the pushback by people concerned with the growing rise of artificial intelligences. We will also talk about concerns with tick invasion and a new virus called Alpha-gal syndrome, which conveniently comes from ticks, or is it a vaccine that gives it to you, i.e. those that surcome to the tick fears. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode, which is episode 477: THE HIGHWIRE: MAHA RISING, DATA CENTER DISRUPTION & THE TICK INVASION?
References:
- E477: THE HIGHWIRE: MAHA RISING, DATA CENTER DISRUPTION & THE TICK INVASION?
https://rumble.com/v7a6qae-episode-477-maha-rising-data-center-disruption-and-the-tick-invasion.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c
- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026
https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523
- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties
https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties
- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"
https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu
- Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S02E01 Plum Island
https://archive.org/details/conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s-02-e-01-plum-island