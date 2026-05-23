BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rising MAHA Movement and The Great Backlash ~ MAHA, Tick Fears & A.I. ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • Today

In today's discussion we will talk about RFK jr.'s senate hearing and the fall of Bill Cassidy to the MAHA movement, thus making a great rise for the MAHA movement. We will also talk a bit on the pushback by people concerned with the growing rise of artificial intelligences. We will also talk about concerns with tick invasion and a new virus called Alpha-gal syndrome, which conveniently comes from ticks, or is it a vaccine that gives it to you, i.e. those that surcome to the tick fears. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode, which is episode 477: THE HIGHWIRE: MAHA RISING, DATA CENTER DISRUPTION & THE TICK INVASION?


References:

- E477: THE HIGHWIRE: MAHA RISING, DATA CENTER DISRUPTION & THE TICK INVASION?

  https://rumble.com/v7a6qae-episode-477-maha-rising-data-center-disruption-and-the-tick-invasion.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu

- Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S02E01 Plum Island

  https://archive.org/details/conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s-02-e-01-plum-island


Keywords
ticksciencecdctrustvaccinediseasepharmamedicalstudyinvasiontyrannybigdisinformationlymemandatesdatarisingtheancentersyndromedisruptioninconvenientalpha-galmaha
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Mike Adams
Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Garrison Vance
Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Zoey Sky
Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy