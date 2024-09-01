BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Best Rain Barrels & Rainwater Catchment Systems (aka Rain Cisterns) by BlueBarrelSystems.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
8 months ago

Very shallow dive video introducing https://BlueBarrelSystems.com -- https://Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid 's NEWEST partner & utility bill FREEdom solution, food-grade rain barrels, complete rainwater catchments systems, and a TON of optional accessories.


BENEFITS OF CATCHING & STORING RAINWATER*:


* have a FREE and sustainable source of water for your garden or other uses

* have some peace of mind should there be a major collapse of critical infrastructure such as running city water

* reduce residential storm water run-off onto local streets to help reduce local flooding

* prevent mosquitoes laying their eggs by preventing ponding

* reduce harmful pollutants carried into fresh ground water sources by run-off

* reduce the amount of water entering our overloaded storm sewers


Learn more at: https://tinyurl.com/RainwaterHarvesting101

SAVE 10% & help https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com FUNdrai$e by entering discount code:

onehouseoffthegrid


and hitting "apply promo code" when checking-out @

https://BlueBarrelSystems.com


To ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, pls forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to either:

[email protected]

OR

[email protected]

and then leave me a VM at my home # at 786.441.2727 with the date and approx. time of your email since I don't check emails regularly.


To become a client and/or business partner of 1HOG, fill-out or look around the following:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation (after successfully submitting, please leave me a VM and/or send me a text)

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid (after successfully submitting, please leave me a VM and/or send me a text)


Leave me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727 or

text: 305.297.9360 with questions about saving and/or earning with my company.


* where allowed by local law!

Keywords
rainwater harvestingrain barrelsstoring rainwater
