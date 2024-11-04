A Perfect Plan for Fearless Living

Key Lesson: Any plan born of desire soon expires both itself, as well as the fulfillment it promised to those who seek it, as imagined. On the other hand, those who follow what they love are continually enriched, especially as they realize that the flawless author and guide of their journey...is Love itself.

