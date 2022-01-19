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PRISON QUARANTINE CENTERS, UNIVERSITY MANDATES, MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS, D1 ATHLETES
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0 view • January 19, 2022
Courageous college student and division one athlete, Lexi Bonfe, joins the program to share her experience as an athlete who decided not to be vaccinated. Her situation, even though she had demonstrated natural COVID antibodies and a medical exception prescription from her doctor, resulted in social isolation, bullying, and discrimination. The sad reality is she is not unique, this is the normal conditions many college students are suffering through today on college campuses. It is important people are aware how damaging these conditions are to our next generation.
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