Satanism exposed
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
621 followers
127 views • 8 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Jim Crenshaw.

In this classic 1990's documentary, the rise of satanism in the West is documented with various forms of evidence and eye-witness testimony. And it is 10 times worse now.

If you are caught in satanism, now is the time to free yourself from darkness and to turn to the LIGHT, Yeshua, Emmanuel, Jesus Christ, Who is the Light of the world (John 8:12).

Email: [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaexposedsatanismson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
