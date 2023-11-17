Create New Account
Consumers Are Struggling, the Labor Market Might Be Cracking, and Walmart is Warning!
Walmart makes a major warning. Jobless claims spike. Oil (and gas) prices aren't just crashing, the whole WTI curve just get whacked. All three of those are different angles on the same thing. What's driving bids for bonds. The deflationary recession wasn't avoided, merely delayed.

Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis

CNBC: Walmart shares slide as retailer gives a cautious outlook about consumer spending

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/11/16/walmart-wmt-earnings-q3-2024-.html 

Bloomberg: Walmart Sinks on Cautious Consumer Outlook, Late-October Dip

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-11-16/walmart-lifts-profit-outlook-stays-cautious-on-us-consumers#xj4y7vzkg 

AAA US average retail gasoline price

https://gasprices.aaa.com/ 

