Trump gives honest take on RFK Jr., reacts to Chris Christie remarks | Eric Bolling The Balance

98 views • June 27, 2023

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TRUMP EXCLUSIVE: 45th President joins Eric Bolling to discuss RFK Jr.'s presidential chances, and to react to recent comments made by Chris Christie.

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