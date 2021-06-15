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광야의 소리 7,107(시대읽기)(6.10 개기일식 불의 고리가 주는 경고와 심판과 보호하심)"여호와의 말씀에 내가 그 사면에서 불 성곽이 되며 그 가운데서 영광이 되리라"슥2:4
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20 views • June 15, 2021
The Law of the Lord Is Perfect
Psa 19:1 하늘이 하나님의 영광을 선포하고 궁창이 그 손으로 하신 일을 나타내는도다
Psa 19:2 날은 날에게 말하고 밤은 밤에게 지식을 전하니
Psa 19:3 언어가 없고 들리는 소리도 없으나
Psa 19:4 그 소리가 온 땅에 통하고 그 말씀이 세계 끝까지 이르도다 하나님이 해를 위하여 하늘에 장막을 베푸셨도다
Psa 19:1 하늘이 하나님의 영광을 선포하고 궁창이 그 손으로 하신 일을 나타내는도다
Psa 19:2 날은 날에게 말하고 밤은 밤에게 지식을 전하니
Psa 19:3 언어가 없고 들리는 소리도 없으나
Psa 19:4 그 소리가 온 땅에 통하고 그 말씀이 세계 끝까지 이르도다 하나님이 해를 위하여 하늘에 장막을 베푸셨도다
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