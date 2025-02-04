Disrupt Now Podcast | The Enlightened Warrior: Blending Martial Arts and Healing

In this episode of the Disrupt Now Podcast, host Natalie Viglione is joined by guest David Akrish of Heaven and Earth Chinese Medicine Herbal Center, and this is part 2 of a 2-part series. If you’d like to watch part 1 called Pathways to Wellness: The Primordial Wisdom of Chinese Medicine please go here: https://youtu.be/25GCR5GtMmA





Let's dive into the concept of the 'Enlightened Warrior,' a sacred warrior archetype comprising of healing and martial arts (or Guardian/Protection) principles. The discussion covers…

- The importance of training both the physical and spiritual aspects to align with nature's laws like sacred geometry and planetary movements.

- The inadequacy of traditional martial arts schools, which fail to teach practical application for self-defense, and the evolution of combat training that encompasses real-life scenarios.

- The philosophical and psychological dimensions of martial arts, aiming to empower individuals with life-saving skills and a profound understanding of their inner power.





And more!





00:00 Introduction to the Enlightened Warrior

01:29 Challenges in Traditional Martial Arts

02:03 Founding a New School

02:49 Sacred Geometry and Martial Arts

03:26 Misconceptions and Teaching Methods

03:55 The Reality of Martial Arts Training

06:12 The Importance of Application in Training

12:18 The Role of Weapons in Martial Arts

16:42 Critique of Modern Martial Arts Schools

20:14 Starting a Martial Arts Channel

24:15 Origins of Combat Martial Arts

24:55 Evolution of Training Methods

25:44 Modern Combat Philosophy

27:11 Real-World Application and Mentality

29:27 Teaching and Community Engagement

32:31 The Golden Triangle of Combat

35:52 Strength, Speed, and Skill

42:11 The Enlightened Warrior

45:07 Conclusion and Contact Information





