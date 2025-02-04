Disrupt Now Podcast | The Enlightened Warrior: Blending Martial Arts and Healing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of the Disrupt Now Podcast, host Natalie Viglione is joined by guest David Akrish of Heaven and Earth Chinese Medicine Herbal Center, and this is part 2 of a 2-part series. If you’d like to watch part 1 called Pathways to Wellness: The Primordial Wisdom of Chinese Medicine please go here: https://youtu.be/25GCR5GtMmA
Let's dive into the concept of the 'Enlightened Warrior,' a sacred warrior archetype comprising of healing and martial arts (or Guardian/Protection) principles. The discussion covers…
- The importance of training both the physical and spiritual aspects to align with nature's laws like sacred geometry and planetary movements.
- The inadequacy of traditional martial arts schools, which fail to teach practical application for self-defense, and the evolution of combat training that encompasses real-life scenarios.
- The philosophical and psychological dimensions of martial arts, aiming to empower individuals with life-saving skills and a profound understanding of their inner power.
And more!
00:00 Introduction to the Enlightened Warrior
01:29 Challenges in Traditional Martial Arts
02:03 Founding a New School
02:49 Sacred Geometry and Martial Arts
03:26 Misconceptions and Teaching Methods
03:55 The Reality of Martial Arts Training
06:12 The Importance of Application in Training
12:18 The Role of Weapons in Martial Arts
16:42 Critique of Modern Martial Arts Schools
20:14 Starting a Martial Arts Channel
24:15 Origins of Combat Martial Arts
24:55 Evolution of Training Methods
25:44 Modern Combat Philosophy
27:11 Real-World Application and Mentality
29:27 Teaching and Community Engagement
32:31 The Golden Triangle of Combat
35:52 Strength, Speed, and Skill
42:11 The Enlightened Warrior
45:07 Conclusion and Contact Information
#enlightenedwarrior #enlightenedwarriorprogram #healingartsofmartialarts #martialarts
